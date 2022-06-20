Body of man who drowned at Wright Patman Lake found

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Dallas man was enjoying his weekend on the lake when the tragedy occurred.

Muhammad Usman Amjad who was a passenger on a personal watercraft was not wearing a personal floatation device when he fell into the water on June 19. Texas park and Wildlife game wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders responded but his body was not immediately found.

On June 20 Amjad’s body has been discovered according to Bowie County Sheriff’s office.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as information comes available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends,” says a statement from authorities.

