2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating a “rolling disturbance” that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers at the scene say shots were fired just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ash Street.

At least one person was hit in the gunfire. One of the vehicles involved crashed into the side of a home. (KSLA)

