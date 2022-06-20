Getting Answers
2 taken to hospital following shooting, car crash in Texarkana

Officers at the scene say it happened just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther...
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating a “rolling disturbance” that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers at the scene say shots were fired just before noon near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ash Street.

At least one person was hit in the gunfire. One of the vehicles involved crashed into the side...
At least one person was hit in the gunfire. One of the vehicles involved crashed into the side of a home.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

