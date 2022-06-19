Getting Answers
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

FINA spokesman says it’s not about encouraging athletes to transition by age 12
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims March 17, 2022, in a...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims March 17, 2022, in a preliminary heat for the 500-meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (AP File Photo)(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By CIARÁN FAHEY
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events.

FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

James Pearce is the spokesman for FINA President Husain Al-Musallam. He said that it is not about encouraging athletes to transition by 12, but that scientists are saying transitioning after puberty gives transgender women an unfair advantage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

