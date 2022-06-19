Woman shoots man multiple times, killing him in Gentilly, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon in Gentilly Terrace.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was shot multiple times in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard around 12:41 p.m. on June 18.

Medical personnel were treating the victim on the scene. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The identity of the victim was not readily available.

Police say the suspected shooter is an unknown female.

Saturday’s killing is at least the city’s 137th homicide since the beginning of the year.

