Two people in critical condition after vehicle is submerged into pond

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a car drove into a pond on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report a car went into the water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

