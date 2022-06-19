Triple digit heat possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The hottest weather of the summer so far appears to be on the way next week. Temperatures will inch their way toward 100 over the next few days and triple digits could be here to stay for several days after that. The pattern also favors dry weather with little to no rain expected for at least the next week.

For today we’ll see mostly sunny and hot conditions. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s across the area. The humidity may be down slightly, but it will still be feeling like the low 100s. Rain chances are slim with the best chance of a shower or storm across our east Texas counties.

For tonight we’ll be mainly clear. The lower humidity will allow for a more comfortable night ahead. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s to near 70 by Monday morning.

The work week will start off with more hot weather. Sunshine and dry conditions are expected Monday. The humidity won’t be too bad, but it’s still going to be hot. Temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s across the area.

The rest of the week will feature progressively hotter weather as a strong ridge of high pressure parks itself over the region. Temperatures could hit 100 starting Tuesday and may stay in the low 100s the rest of the week. Sunshine and dry weather will be the rule.

The heat may reach it’s peak next weekend before temperatures ease back into the 90s again by the start of the following week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

