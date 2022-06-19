Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Three injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport; suspect sought

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(Source: MGN)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an incident that left three people injured early Father’s Day morning.

Dispatchers got the call at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the 1600 block of Marshall Street in Downtown.

Officers were told that a shooting took place across the street from The Uptown Bar & Lounge.

Two people were shot and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening wounds. Another person was just grazed by gunfire.

Police later learned that the shooting took place while people were leaving the lounge. An argument took place between two groups of people. Threats were made, and that’s when someone began shooting at the opposite group.

Shreveport police are also investigating a shots fired call that came in after 3 a.m. outside of Strange Brew in the 200 block of Wall Street. No one was injured in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of...
Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico
Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.
2 men arrested for alleged sexual contact with juvenile
Pedro Serrano arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest.
HCSO: Man with drugs in his car seeks safety sheriff’s office
Haughton man arrested for alleged molestation of child
Insurance Crisis
Insurance agents race to find new coverage amid a mountain of policy cancellations

Latest News

Officers began their investigation at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at a home in the 3600 block...
Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged
Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party
Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party
Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party
Artish Art Festival
‘Artish’ art show celebrates Black culture & history