Three injured in shooting in downtown Shreveport; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an incident that left three people injured early Father’s Day morning.

Dispatchers got the call at 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the 1600 block of Marshall Street in Downtown.

Officers were told that a shooting took place across the street from The Uptown Bar & Lounge.

Two people were shot and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening wounds. Another person was just grazed by gunfire.

Police later learned that the shooting took place while people were leaving the lounge. An argument took place between two groups of people. Threats were made, and that’s when someone began shooting at the opposite group.

Shreveport police are also investigating a shots fired call that came in after 3 a.m. outside of Strange Brew in the 200 block of Wall Street. No one was injured in that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

