State responds to recommendation for COVID vaccines for young children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has responded to recommendations for a COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months.

The recommendations recently came from the CDC and the FDA. State officials said they have plans to review the data from the agencies and issue their own guidance to the public and healthcare providers by Monday, June 20.

In the meantime, state officials say parents can begin talking with a child’s pediatrician to get questions about the vaccine answered.

