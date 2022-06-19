‘Restaurant Impossible’ air-date set featuring Shreveport eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One ‘impossible’ Shreveport restaurant will soon hit the airwaves.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” featuring Chef Robert Irvine will spotlight Eddie’s Restaurant. The show will also air on Discovery Channel Plus.

Irvine will work with Chef Mavice Hughes Thigpen, her family and crew to “save and revive” the restaurant, according to a news release.

The episode is titled “Legacy on the Line.”

