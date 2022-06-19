Getting Answers
‘Restaurant Impossible’ air-date set featuring Shreveport eatery

The episode is titled ‘Legacy on the Line.’
Eddie's Restaurant
Eddie's Restaurant(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One ‘impossible’ Shreveport restaurant will soon hit the airwaves.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” featuring Chef Robert Irvine will spotlight Eddie’s Restaurant. The show will also air on Discovery Channel Plus.

RELATED: Popular Shreveport restaurant to be on Food Network show

Irvine will work with Chef Mavice Hughes Thigpen, her family and crew to “save and revive” the restaurant, according to a news release.

The episode is titled “Legacy on the Line.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

