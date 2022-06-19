Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police department is investigating an incident that left one man dead and his son behind bars early Sunday morning.

Officers began their investigation at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at a home in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive.

TTPD reports that a man died at the home and his wife is in critical condition at a Texarkana hospital with multiple stab wounds.

“The couples’ 42 year old son was arrested at the scene for Murder and Aggravated Assault,” reads a Facebook post.

Very tragic news. We are on the scene investigating a murder at a home in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive at 1:30 this... Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.