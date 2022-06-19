Man dead, woman injured in Texarkana stabbing; son charged
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police department is investigating an incident that left one man dead and his son behind bars early Sunday morning.
Officers began their investigation at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 at a home in the 3600 block of Skyline Drive.
TTPD reports that a man died at the home and his wife is in critical condition at a Texarkana hospital with multiple stab wounds.
“The couples’ 42 year old son was arrested at the scene for Murder and Aggravated Assault,” reads a Facebook post.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
