Get ready for a very hot week ahead!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The week ahead will be dominated by a large area of high pressure parked over the ArkLaTex. That keeps skies clear, the weather dry, and the heat hanging on. Temperatures may hit triple digits at times over the next week as a result.

For tonight we’ll see mainly clear skies. Drier air is settling in so look for temperatures to cool off a bit more and a bit quicker than recent nights. We’ll fall back into the 80s this evening and eventually drop into the 60s to low 70s by Monday morning.

After our comfortable start in the morning we’ll see a fast warm up under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will get back into the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Humidity won’t be too bad, but it will feel a few degrees warmer in the low 100s.

Triple digits are possible by Tuesday and will likely hang around the rest of the week. Slightly more humidity returns as well which could push feels-like temperatures to 105 or hotter at times. Morning lows will get back into the mid to upper 70s as the week wears on. Other than the heat, there’s little else to talk about with sunshine and likely dry weather ahead.

We’ll keep the triple digits going into the upcoming weekend. By the following week the pattern may begin to shift enough to allow rain chances and slightly lower temperatures to return.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.