STILL WE RISE: Pre-Juneteenth celebration to be held on June 18

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ready to get the party started?

Starting at noon on Saturday, June 18 at Mitchell Park, 1518 Cox Street in Bossier City - a Pre-Juneteenth Celebration will kick-off. The event will boast food, games and music.

A special program and unity prayer will be held at 3 p.m.

