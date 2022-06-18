Getting Answers
STILL WE RISE: Pre-Juneteenth celebration to be held on June 18

Events in Bossier City kicks off at noon.
The event will boast food, games and music.
The event will boast food, games and music.(Submitted Image | Submitted image)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ready to get the party started?

Starting at noon on Saturday, June 18 at Mitchell Park, 1518 Cox Street in Bossier City - a Pre-Juneteenth Celebration will kick-off. The event will boast food, games and music.

A special program and unity prayer will be held at 3 p.m.

