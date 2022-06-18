STILL WE RISE: Pre-Juneteenth celebration to be held on June 18
Events in Bossier City kicks off at noon.
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ready to get the party started?
Starting at noon on Saturday, June 18 at Mitchell Park, 1518 Cox Street in Bossier City - a Pre-Juneteenth Celebration will kick-off. The event will boast food, games and music.
A special program and unity prayer will be held at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.