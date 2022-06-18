Getting Answers
Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Baptist Bible Fellowship Church held a Juneteenth block party on Saturday, June 18.

The party had free food, games and prizes. Jerisica Houston helped put the event together, and she says it allows the church and community to connect.

”It’s a representation of unity and we want to let the community know that we’re out here for any needs they have, to serve them, and also invite them to come and join us as well,” she said.

Houston said if you’re interested in joining their church, services are every Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

