More heat and little to no rain on the way for next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A very hot summer pattern will continue to grip the ArkLaTex for the foreseeable future. Dry weather is also likely after picking up some rain this evening in a few areas.

A weak cold front moving in from the northeast will bring a few showers and storms with it this evening. Otherwise look for temperatures dropping out of the 90s and slowly falling through the 80s.

Overnight we’ll see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid 70s by morning.

Sunday brings only a slight drop in the temperatures with a bit less humidity settling in. We’ll be mostly sunny and dry for the majority of the area with possibly a few showers in east Texas. Temperatures will heat into the low to mid 90s in most areas.

Next week is continuing to look very hot and dry across the area. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s, but by Tuesday we’ll see some low 100s across the area. More triple digit heat is likely the remainder of the week. The humidity will be a bit more tolerable than what we’ve seen lately, but it’s still going to be a bit muggy. Expect to start in the mid 70s most morning.

Have a great evening!

