A few showers today and more heat expected through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire ArkLaTex today. The heat remains the main story through next week with a stretch of triple digit temperatures possible in the coming days. The forecast is mainly dry with only a few showers or storms expected this weekend.

Temperatures will be heating back up today under the strong June sun. We’ll quickly climb into the 90s by the Noon hour with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity it will feel as hot as 105-110. A few pop-up showers or storms are expected as well, but coverage of rain will be sparse at most. Heavy downpours may provide some heat relief and a few storms could produce some gusty wind.

Rain chances will fade this evening with another warm and muggy night ahead. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 70s by morning.

More heat is coming on Sunday with temperatures once again reach the mid to upper 90s. We’ll be mostly sunny with only a slim rain chance mainly in our east Texas counties.

Next week is continuing to look hot, hot, hot! Temperatures will likely inch a little higher into the low 100s as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the area. On a positive note, the humidity may back down slightly. It’s still going to be muggy, but maybe not as steamy as it has been. Dry weather is likely to persist with quickly worsening drought conditions possible.

Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.