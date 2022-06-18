East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The summer heat is proving to be deadly to some cattle and livestock, and East Texas farmers are doing what they can to make sure their cattle remain safe.

According to a CNN report, the high temperatures, humidity, and low winds occurring this summer have caused at least two thousand cattle deaths in southwestern Kansas.

H3 Cattle of Timpson is a family-owned cattle operation. Co-owner Margo Hooper says they look over 70 cows and bulls that she and her parents raise, which are primarily show cattle.

The cattle themselves find shade or remain by the edge of a pond or in a pond to remain cool while being outside, but remaining too long in the water may bring other issues.

“It’s kind of a constant struggle to fight foot rot or hoof rot because of them being in the ponds, but it’s kind of the lesser of the evils right now,” said Hooper

Cattle, especially especially younger calves, can suffer from heat strokes or pneumonia when extreme temperatures arise. Signs include loss of appetite, runny noses, and tongues hanging out.

Hooper said that during a normal summer, there is no need to feed cattle hay as they will feed from the grass and have access to protein and mineral tubs. Experts explain that people involved in cattle operations may have to change their routines this summer.

“[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper.

H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.