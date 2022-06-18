City of Shreveport to open cooling centers Monday, June 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport will open cooling centers at SPAR facilities on Monday, June 20.

The public will have access to air conditioned facilities, free bottled water and designated seating areas. The centers will be open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Where to find cooling centers:

A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 E. 79th St.

Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Rd.

Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois St.

David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.

Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.

Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.

Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.

