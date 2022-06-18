Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

City of Shreveport to open cooling centers Monday, June 20

(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport will open cooling centers at SPAR facilities on Monday, June 20.

The public will have access to air conditioned facilities, free bottled water and designated seating areas. The centers will be open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Where to find cooling centers:

  • A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 E. 79th St.
  • Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy Dr.
  • Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Rd.
  • Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois St.
  • David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.
  • Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.
  • Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.
  • Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near...
Coast guard in Florida searching for missing Shreveport City Marshal
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28

Latest News

Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla.
Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla.
McGlothen case timeline
McGlothen case timeline
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the second-in-command at Louisiana State Police, has retired amid an...
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, second-in-command at LSP, retires amid probe
Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.
2 men arrested for alleged sexual contact with juvenile