‘Artish’ art show celebrates Black culture & history

Artish Art Festival
Artish Art Festival(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth celebrations continue in the ArkLaTex, with an art show held on Saturday, June 18.

“Artish” is a Black art show that celebrates Black culture, art and history. The event’s organizer Drayden Dunn said over 70 Black artists will be at the event and will range from performing artists to visual artists.

“We want to make sure people feel comfortable when they come. We want Black artists to feel welcome, that’s why we’re highlighting. It’s from the lack of representation. That’s why we’re doing this today,” said Dunn.

Along with the art, there was also food, entertainment and a permanent public art installation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

