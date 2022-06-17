HCSO: Man with drugs in his car, goes to sheriff’s office

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Man claiming to be endangered by narcotics suppliers arrived at the Harrison County Sherriff’s office to seek refuge.

Pedro Serrano, 32, arrived at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office(HCSO) on June 16 at 2:40 p.m., Upon arrival he asked to speak to members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force, claiming he was concerned for his life. Investigators escorted Serrano to an interview room for questioning.

According to HSCO, during the interview with Serrano, they discovered he had a large number of narcotics in his vehicle that was outside of the office. Serrano went on to reveal that he was seeking safety with law enforcement after not paying his narcotics supplier.

As the interview came to an end, investigators decided to arrest Serrano for the narcotics in his vehicle. Serrano proceeded to resist arrest and continued to fight even when several HCSO investigators responded to assist. Eventually, Serrano was subdued and placed into custody in the HCSO jail.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Surrano’s vehicle, finding approximately 825 grams of methamphetamine.

Pedro Serrano arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Serrano was charged with the following:

Poss of CS PG 1 greater than 400g

Resisting Arrest/Search “Law

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my Staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect,” Sheriff Fletcher in response to the situation.

