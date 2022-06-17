Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

HCSO: Man with drugs in his car, goes to sheriff’s office

He proceeded to fight multiple HCSO investigators
Pedro Serrano arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest.
Pedro Serrano arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Man claiming to be endangered by narcotics suppliers arrived at the Harrison County Sherriff’s office to seek refuge.

Pedro Serrano, 32, arrived at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office(HCSO) on June 16 at 2:40 p.m., Upon arrival he asked to speak to members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force, claiming he was concerned for his life. Investigators escorted Serrano to an interview room for questioning.

According to HSCO, during the interview with Serrano, they discovered he had a large number of narcotics in his vehicle that was outside of the office. Serrano went on to reveal that he was seeking safety with law enforcement after not paying his narcotics supplier.

As the interview came to an end, investigators decided to arrest Serrano for the narcotics in his vehicle. Serrano proceeded to resist arrest and continued to fight even when several HCSO investigators responded to assist. Eventually, Serrano was subdued and placed into custody in the HCSO jail.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Surrano’s vehicle, finding approximately 825 grams of methamphetamine.

Pedro Serrano arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest.
Pedro Serrano arrested for drug charges and resisting arrest.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Serrano was charged with the following:

  • Poss of CS PG 1 greater than 400g
  • Resisting Arrest/Search “Law

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my Staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect,” Sheriff Fletcher in response to the situation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28
SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; 16-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near...
Coast guard in Florida searching for missing Shreveport City Marshal
Tommie McGlothen, Jr., 44
Officers acquitted on all charges in Tommie McGlothen’s Jr.’s death
default
Missing boater believed to be Shreveport man
J'Shira Rudd (right) was crowned 2022's Harrison County-Marshall's Miss Juneteenth.
All about Marshall-Harrison County’s Miss Juneteenth 2022