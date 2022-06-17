Spotty weekend showers followed by triple digit heat next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As if it hasn’t been hot enough already, temperatures will climb a little more as we head through next week with triple digits likely. On the plus side the humidity may slack off a little. If you’re hoping for rain, the next day or 2 will bring our best chances, but even then showers and storms will be isolated.

A few spotty showers will continue through early evening before fading away. Temperatures will back down from the 90s into the 80s this evening. Overnight we’ll see warm and humid conditions with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s by Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by midday, but a few showers and storms will also start popping up and may take the edge off the heat in some spots. Otherwise look for another afternoon in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like readings above 100. Any storms that develop could produce some downpours and gusty wind. The chance for rain is only around 20%.

Sunday will bring more heat with temperatures again in the mid to upper 90s. There’s only an outside chance of a shower or storm.

Hotter weather builds in for next week with low 100s possible much of the week as high pressure dominates the forecast. Mornings will remain warm with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 70s.

Our chances of rain through the week look slim to none. Rapid drought worsening and expansion is possible across the area through the end of June.

