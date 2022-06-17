Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Professional artist designs Juneteenth streetlight banners, mural in Downtown Shreveport

Kadvien Baylor is the creative mind behind the Juneteenth-inspired installation on the downtown...
Kadvien Baylor is the creative mind behind the Juneteenth-inspired installation on the downtown Shreveport post office at the corner of Milam and Edwards Streets.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KaDavien Baylor is a very busy man — in fact, you can check out his work in downtown Shreveport now.

Baylor, based out of Houston, Texas, is a professional artist who was tasked with creating the Juneteenth banners seen on the streetlights Downtown.

He also is the creative mind behind the Juneteenth-inspired installation on the downtown Shreveport post office at the corner of Milam and Edwards Streets.

“The Juneteenth Installation is an opportunity to document the history we stand on today,” Baylor said. “It’s going to touch on civil rights history, civil war history, reconstruction, modern-day African-American social theories and human race healing that should take place.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; 16-year-old suspect arrested
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28

Latest News

The event is put on by Rho Omega and Friends every year on Juneteenth weekend.
Let the Good Times Roll Festival kicks off on June 17
fest
Let the Good Times Roll Festival kicks off on Friday
vencil
Get your tickets for the Let the Good Times Roll Festival
ride
INTERVIEW | Juneteenth Freedom Ride set for June 18