Professional artist designs Juneteenth streetlight banners, mural in Downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KaDavien Baylor is a very busy man — in fact, you can check out his work in downtown Shreveport now.

Baylor, based out of Houston, Texas, is a professional artist who was tasked with creating the Juneteenth banners seen on the streetlights Downtown.

He also is the creative mind behind the Juneteenth-inspired installation on the downtown Shreveport post office at the corner of Milam and Edwards Streets.

“The Juneteenth Installation is an opportunity to document the history we stand on today,” Baylor said. “It’s going to touch on civil rights history, civil war history, reconstruction, modern-day African-American social theories and human race healing that should take place.”

