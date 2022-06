SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. have been acquitted in all charges.

The trial was a bench trial, not a jury trial.

BREAKING NEWS: 4 @ShreveportPD officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. have been acquitted of all charges. Brian Ross, James LeClaire, Treona McCarter & D’Marea Johnson faced negligent homicide & malfeasance in office but a judge dismissed the charges. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/D88eekBSOo — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) June 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

