Shreveport woman convicted of murder in connection to 2020 knife attack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who viciously attacked a man at her girlfriend’s house, killing him, will get life in prison.

Officials say Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 32, challenged Jasper Corneil Martin III to a fight and attacked him with kitchen knives. On Thursday, June 16, the three-men andnine-women jury deliberated for approximately two and a half hours before finding Ford guilty as charged of second-degree murder in a unanimous verdict.

Investigation reports Martin and his brother went to pick up his infant from the mother’s home on June 4, 2020. Ford, who was in a relationship with the infant’s mother, challenged him to a fight. She proceeded to arm herself with two large kitchen knives and attacked him.

Martin suffered several fatal wounds. He was stabbed in the chest, his jugular vein was severed and his lung was punctured.

After the attack, Ford fled with the knives used in the attack and Martin fell unconscious outside the home in a ditch. Martin was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Ford was arrested hours later.

Ford returns to court for sentencing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, she faces life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

