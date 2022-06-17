Isolated showers and storms Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking more hot and humid weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. But unlike the past few days we are watching for at least the chance of a scattered shower or storm developing this afternoon. As we go through the weekend we are expecting more of the same on Saturday before completely drying out Sunday and heading into next week. Next week will be dominated by incredible heat in which we could see multiple days where we top 100 degrees and could even scare some record highs. With that mind please make sure to mind your exposure to the heat next week.

We are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

Heading out the door this morning you’ll notice the mugginess that I’m sure everyone in the region has gotten used to at this point. Temperatures will quickly push up into the mid-90s once again as we get into the afternoon hours. But unlike the past few days there is at least the chance of seeing some showers and storms develop as we go through the afternoon hours with anyone caught in those showers seeing a temporary drop in temperatures.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking another chance at some localized relief on the way during the afternoon hours Saturday as some showers and storms try to form at the edge of the ridge of high pressure. Most people will stay dry, but there is at least the chance of some localized relief. Sunday this is no such hope and the heat will start to intensify and will be only the start of an incredible stretch of temperatures.

Looking ahead to next week it is looking more and more likely that this will go down as the hottest week we have seen in June since 2011. There is increasing potential that everyday next week could feature highs that reach or surpass the 100 degree mark. There is even the chance that we could scare a record high, especially as we get towards the middle of the work week. This could be especially dangerous to our more sensitive groups and need to think about limiting your exposure outside in this stifling heat.

In the meantime, hope you see some rain this afternoon. Have a wonderful weekend!

