Haughton man arrested for alleged molestation of child

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a Haughton man has been arrested for allegedly having illegal sexual contact with juveniles.

Garry Scott Mathis, 62, was arrested on June 15 for indecent behavior with a juvenile for more than five years. During their investigation, detectives determined that Mathis also molested another juvenile in 2002.

Mathis has been charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile and once count of indecent exposure with a juvenile. He is booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $400,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime or other crimes against children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.