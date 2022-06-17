Getting Answers
Haughton man arrested for alleged molestation of child

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, a Haughton man has been arrested for allegedly having illegal sexual contact with juveniles.

Garry Scott Mathis, 62, was arrested on June 15 for indecent behavior with a juvenile for more than five years. During their investigation, detectives determined that Mathis also molested another juvenile in 2002.

Mathis has been charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile and once count of indecent exposure with a juvenile. He is booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a $400,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime or other crimes against children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

