Farmer donating 2 acres of corn to food bank

Volunteers to needed to pick it
Little River Farmer donates corn to a local food bank.
Little River Farmer donates corn to a local food bank.(MGN / Pexels)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, AR. (KSLA) - During this time of need, families that Harvest Regional Food Bank(HRFB) serves will appreciate this fresh produce.

A farmer unnamed farmer has elected to donate two acres of corn crops to the food bank, but before the food bank can reap the benefits HRFB is in need of volunteers to pick the estimated 40,000 pounds of the crop.

“It has been increasingly harder to get fresh produce even for food banks like ours and we know it is definitely being felt with the families we serve fresh produce is a luxury, especially with those families who are already struggling with food insecurity,” says Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank

Camille said 40,000 pounds of corn will fill the semi-truck trailer. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m., June 20 - 23, at the rest area on Highway 41 in Foreman, Arkansas.

