Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A professor at East Carolina University and his wife are accused of withholding food from their children.

Dr. Joseph Reid, an assistant professor of accounting, and his wife Lucreasha Reid were arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

WITN reports detectives started investigating the couple in February after hearing from the Department of Social Services that there was possible child abuse going on at their home.

Police said two children at their home had visible signs of ongoing physical abuse and did not get proper medical care.

They also said they believe the couple withheld food from the children.

According to authorities, the children are currently in the care of a family member.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28
SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; 16-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

In a surprise visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledges additional support for Ukraine.
British PM Johnson visits Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
FILE - Otero County, N.M., Commissioner Couy Griffin stands outside the federal court after...
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms