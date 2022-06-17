Coast guard in Florida searching for missing boater believed to be Shreveport man
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing boater believed to be a Shreveport man.
The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, Jr., 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Here is a post regarding the search efforts from Destin Fire Rescue.
He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.
Rescue crews searching are:
- A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot response boat - small boatcrew
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Destin Fire Department
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
