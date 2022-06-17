Getting Answers
Coast guard in Florida searching for missing boater believed to be Shreveport man

The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near...
The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16.
By Alex Onken and Domonique Benn
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing boater believed to be a Shreveport man.

The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, Jr., 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Here is a post regarding the search efforts from Destin Fire Rescue.

He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.

Rescue crews searching are:

  • A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot response boat - small boatcrew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Destin Fire Department

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

