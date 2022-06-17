Coast guard in Florida searching for missing boater believed to be Shreveport man

DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing boater believed to be a Shreveport man.

The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, Jr., 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Here is a post regarding the search efforts from Destin Fire Rescue.

He was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office that a boater had fallen overboard a few hundred yards off of Marler Bayou and didn’t resurface. Watchstanders launched a Station Destin 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to conduct a search.

Rescue crews searching are:

A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot response boat - small boatcrew

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Destin Fire Department

