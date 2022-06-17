Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

8-year-old victim identified in deadly drive-by shooting at Houston home

Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.
Paul Vasquez, 8, was fatally wounded at his Houston home on Sunday.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - Investigators released video of a car they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy on Sunday.

They’re looking for a gray Kia Optima with front-end damage.

Investigators say multiple rounds were fired into the home, hitting Paul Vasquez, who was in bed in his room in the front of the home.

A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.
A gray Kia Optima with front-end damage is being sought in connection with the shooting.(Source: Harris County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

His mother and two older brothers were also in the home, but they were not hurt.

Paul was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe more than one person was involved in the shooting but have not named any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

A deadly church shooting occurred in Alabama as Senate take a weekend break on talks over gun reform (CNN, WBMA, WVTM, WBRC, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; 16-year-old suspect arrested
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28

Latest News

FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside
Generic Breaking News image
Officers acquitted on all charges in Tommie McGlothen’s Jr.’s death