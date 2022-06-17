Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

2 men arrested for alleged sexual contact with juvenile

Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.
Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, two men have been arrested for allegedly using a dating app to have illegal contact with a juvenile.

Cameron Swan, 24, of Ruston was arrested for one count of second-degree rape and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked into Bossier Max with a $400,000 bond.

Preston Portee, 22, of Barksdale Air Force Base, was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of production of pornography and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He is booked in Bossier Max with a $525,000 bond.

Both cases are still under investigation. If you have any information regarding these crimes or any crimes involving children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Bossier man dies when car hits several trees at a high speed, ejecting him
The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near...
Coast guard in Florida searching for missing Shreveport City Marshal
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
Coroner identifies remains discovered during house demolition on March 28

Latest News

The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near...
Coast guard in Florida searching for missing Shreveport City Marshal
Haughton man arrested for alleged molestation of child
Charges against the 4 SPD involved in the death of McGlothen have been dismissed.
Charges Dismissed on McGlothen trial
Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. missing in Florida
Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. missing in Florida