2 men arrested for alleged sexual contact with juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, two men have been arrested for allegedly using a dating app to have illegal contact with a juvenile.

Cameron Swan, 24, of Ruston was arrested for one count of second-degree rape and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked into Bossier Max with a $400,000 bond.

Preston Portee, 22, of Barksdale Air Force Base, was arrested on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of production of pornography and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He is booked in Bossier Max with a $525,000 bond.

Both cases are still under investigation. If you have any information regarding these crimes or any crimes involving children, please contact BSO at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.