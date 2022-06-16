Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs

Apply for federal aid every year, not just as a freshman
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Around 1.3 million high school graduates are expected to enroll in a four-year university in 2022 and 42% of those students are expected to take on student loans, according to a new study by NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with the company, said $39,500 is what a graduating senior could borrow in pursuit of their bachelor’s degree over the next four years.

“What’s important to note is this is a conservative estimate,” Renter said. “We looked only at public four-year universities, which are generally more affordable than private institutions. We based this estimate on what students are taking out right now, which isn’t the entire cost of attendance.”

She said each year all students should fill out FAFSA, the free application for federal student aid. Renter said FAFSA opens the door to not only federal grants and student loans, but many states and institutions use this data to determine additional potential aid.

“Grants and scholarships are free money,” Renter said. “They don’t come with interest, you don’t have to pay them back, so they’re definitely a priority when it comes to scholarships.”

She said your applications shouldn’t stop freshman year.

“Also, upperclassmen should remember that they need to keep looking, too,” Renter said. “There are often scholarships for sophomores, juniors, and seniors.”

She said if you need student loans, look at federal student loan options first over private loans and explore federal work study options as well. Your FAFSA application will ask if you’re interested in the program.

The FAFSA application period opens on October 1st for the coming school year and is open now for the 2022 - 2023 college year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

Man found guilty for the murder of two people.
Kevin Shepard was found guilty for the capital murders of Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold
FILE - Elon Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he's clashed with the company...
Musk aims to ease concerns in address to Twitter workers
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street stumbles 3.3% as fears of a recession grow
There's more affordable housing options for those who live in Shreveport.
Shreveport officials cut ribbon on new affordable apartments near downtown
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana