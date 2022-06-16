Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to save teen who drove car into water

A 17-year-old Good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she accidentally drove into the water. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Chantee Lans
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 17-year-old dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she accidentally drove into the water in an incident caught on camera.

The driver, 18-year-old Mia Samolinski, had accidentally accelerated her Subaru Outback and plunged into the bay.

When people rushed to the dock moments later, high school senior Anthony Zhongor dove into the bay to save her.

“She went pretty deep in there,” he said.

Zhongor had coincidentally just joined the Marines.

“She was banging on the door, banging on the window, trying to break the window of course,” Zhongor said. “And then that kind of got me nervous, scared for her. I took my clothes off and went into the water. The dive was pretty, pretty far, so it was just right there as soon as I looked up, grab the door handle.”

The two had tried to unlock and open the door with no luck.

Zhongor had to find another way to get Samolinski out when he realized he could use his own weight.

“Weight made the nose of the car go deeper into the water, which helped the back get free,” he said. “Open the back up, and she was able to escape from the back.”

Together, they swam back to shore.

“She just came up and said, ‘Oh, my God, thank you’ and was crying, that’s all,” Zhongor said.

Charles Samolinski, Mia’s father, said he was grateful for his daughter’s rescue.

“He jumped out of his car and jumped in and because of that, my daughter is alive and not really harmed, you know?” he said. “I mean, it’s a miracle.”

Zhongor said his actions were not a big deal for him.

“It’s a girl, it doesn’t matter who it was, they were suffering,” he said. “I couldn’t watch anybody suffer in front of me.”

Zhongor graduates this year and will head to boot camp in South Carolina in September.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; 16-year-old suspect arrested
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers
A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites