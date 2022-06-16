Caddo Schools releases schedule for summer food program

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo schools are proud to provide access to 23 schools that will serve food at varying times throughout summer so children do not have to go hungry.

This initiative is in alignment with the USDA’S Summer Food Program (SFSP). This program is a federally-funded and state-administered program that reimburses program operators that serve free and healthy meals to children in low-income areas.

Meals will be provided to all eligible children without any charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and activities are the same for all with no discrimination.

Summer sites are listed below along with operating dates and meal services times.

Location Dates Breakfast Lunch Atkins Technology Elementary 7611 St Vincent Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:45 AM - 8:45 AM 10:15 a.m. - 11:45 AM Broadmoor STEM Academy 441 Atlantic St. Shreveport, LA 71105 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:00 AM - 8:10 AM 10:30 AM - 12:10 PM Caddo Career & Technology Center School 5950 Union Ave. Shreveport, LA 71108 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022 7:30 AM - 8:15 AM 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Caddo Parish Magnet High 1601 Viking Dr. Shreveport, LA 71101 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Caddo Parish Middle Magnet7635 Cornelius Dr. Shreveport, LA 71106 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM 11:30 AM - 12:25 PM Cherokee Park Elementary 2010 E. Algonquin Trail Shreveport, LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM J.S. Clark Elementary School 351 Hearne Ave. Shreveport, LA 71103 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:45 AM - 8:20 AM 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Fair Park Middle School 3222 Greenwood Rd. Shreveport, LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 8:45 AM - 9:10 AM 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Forest Hill Elementary 2005 Francois Dr. Shreveport, LA 71118 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Huntington High School 6801 Rasberry Ln. Shreveport, LA 71129 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Judson Elementary Magnet 3809 Judson St. Shreveport, LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/24/2022 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM Keithville Elementary/Middle 12201 Mansfield Rd. Keithville, LA 71047 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:45 AM - 8:15 AM 10:30 AM - 12:25 PM Midway Elementary School 3840 Greenwood Rd. Shreveport, LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Northside Elementary School 1845 Linear St. Shreveport, LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:20 AM - 8:30 AM 10:25 AM - 11:45 AM Northwood High School 5939 Old Mooringsport Rd. Shreveport LA, 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Pine Grove Elementary 1700 Caldwell Ave. Shreveport, LA 71107 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:30 AM - 8:00 AM 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM Queensborough Elementary 2701 Catherine St. Shreveport LA 71109 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:45 AM - 8:15 AM 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Southern Hills Elementary 9075 Kingston Rd. Shreveport, LA 71118 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM 10:30 AM - 12:30 AM Turner Elementary/Middle 5904 W 70th St. Shreveport, LA 71129 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:15 AM - 8:00 AM 10:15 AM - 11:45 AM Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle 9360 Woolworth Rd. Shreveport, LA 71129 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:00 AM - 8:15 AM 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Werner Park Elementary 2715 Corbitt St. Shreveport, LA 71108 6/13/2022 to 6/30/2022 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Westwood Elementary School 7325 Jewella Rd. Shreveport, LA 71108 6/13/2022 to 6/23/2022 7:45 AM - 8:15 AM 10:30 AM - 11:45 PM

