SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport first responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash at around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

The incident occurred near the intersection at the 3000 block of Hayes Drive and the 3200 block of Colquitt Road.

Officials on the scene confirm there is a fatality. However, additional details are slim at this time. KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting information from authorities.

