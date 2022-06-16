Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road

First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport first responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash at around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

The incident occurred near the intersection at the 3000 block of Hayes Drive and the 3200 block of Colquitt Road.

Officials on the scene confirm there is a fatality. However, additional details are slim at this time. KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting information from authorities.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

LaDOTD closed Linwood Bridge after inspection.
LaDOTD closes Linwood Bridge after inspection
Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Will there be a stop light placed on Swan Lake Road/I-220 off-ramp?