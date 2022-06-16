Getting Answers
Shreveport officials cut ribbon on new affordable apartments near downtown

There's more affordable housing options for those who live in Shreveport.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Housing Authority had a ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 16, on new apartments called the Bayou Grande.

This project is part of a partnership with the City of Shreveport and other entities made possible by funds with the Choice Neighborhood Grant. The complex will feature 328 apartments.

Housing Authority CEO Bobby Collins says the project is a long time coming.

“We’re extremely excited. This has been a culmination of an effort to bring this together, where we make sure we have quality housing for our families. In addition to that, this is lead by effort to make sure they have social services and also to reinvigorate the neighborhood for the neighborhood component of Choice Neighborhood. So we are excited to see this come into fruition and a lot of people had vision. We appreciate the opportunity to see this come to fruition,” he said.

The apartment complex is located at 961 Caddo Street, near downtown Shreveport. The building will also feature 5,000 square feet of retail space.

