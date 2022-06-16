Getting Answers
Man sentenced to almost 30 years for 2018 domestic incident

Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28.
Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28.(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for shooting several people after a domestic incident and damaging several cars in 2018.

Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each guilty-as-charged aggravated criminal property damage verdict returned against him on May 25. The terms will be served consecutively, adding up to 26 years.

Officials say Scott, who was separated from his wife, Lauren Haynes, took their daughter out of school without her permission on Jan. 30, 2018. He refused to return their daughter to Haynes and instead attempted to negotiate a meeting with her in a non-public place.

Scott arranged to meet her at a public restaurant to exchange the child, and waited outside their apartment with his cousin. They then pulled weapons on Haynes, her friends Anthony Wilson, Elijah Bridges, and his own year-old child.

Scott and his cousin opened fire, striking Bridges five times, causing non-life-threatening injures, and grazing Wilson four times. The shots fired also damaged the cars and apartments of Haynes and Waldo Santiago, a retired military veteran who was home during the time of the shooting.

Wilson, Bridges and Haynes all identified Scott as the gunman.

The jury hung on the most severe charge, attempted second-degree murder. Given the length of time Scott must be imprisoned, the Caddo District Attorney’s office still is evaluating the need for a retrial.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

