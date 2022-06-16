Getting Answers
Man arrested for intentionally setting fire in hospital parking lot

In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is investigating after a man was arrested for intentionally setting a fire at a hospital.

According to the St. George Fire Protection District, on June 16, around 6:22 a.m., St. George Fire investigators were notified of an arson suspect being detained at the Baton Rouge General located at 8585 Picardy Avenue.

The suspect was later identified as Jamel Alonzo Stoot.

Officials say Stoot admitted to setting fire to the hood of a car in the parking lot.

Stoot reportedly set fire to his hospital discharge papers that he placed on the hood of the car in the parking lot.

Authorities added Stoot admitted to setting the fire with a lighter. The car was a 2014 Ford pickup truck.

St. George fire investigators arrested Stoot for simple arson.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

