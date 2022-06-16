Getting Answers
Man arrested after biting, injuring officer with ‘large rock,’ authorities say

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to Leavenworth County officials.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas man will be sentenced this summer after he was arrested for injuring an officer during a struggle last year.

Alvaro Pertuz III, 22, pleaded to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to a Leavenworth County prosecutor.

Authorities said Pertuz hit the officer in the head with a “large rock” and bit him during an incident in August 2021.

KCTV reports the officer saw Pertuz at a Home Depot in Leavenworth and recognized him as a person of interest. The officer said he asked Pertuz to stop, but the 22-year-old took off.

Police said Pertuz then picked up the rock as the officer was chasing him and threw it, hitting the officer in the head. The officer suffered a large laceration on their forehead.

Ultimately, Pertuz was taken into custody but not before the 22-year-old bit the officer during the struggle.

“There is not enough respect we can give for the risk officers put themselves in every day doing their job,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pertuz’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

