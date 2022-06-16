Getting Answers
Man accused of raping child, threatening witness

Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless Paragould man Wednesday after a young child said he raped her.

According to court documents, on Jan. 7, the Paragould Police Department received a report regarding a 9-year-old girl who had been sexually abused.

During a subsequent interview by an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the victim “disclosed sexual acts that would constitute rape by definition of statute.”

Detective Corporal Jacob Higdon said in the affidavit the victim identified 44-year-old Kenny J. Morrisett as her alleged attacker.

An adult who was also interviewed “disclosed that she had witnessed the acts.” The affidavit stated Morrisett threatened to kill her on Facebook Messenger.

Higdon said the witness provided a conversation from Morrisett in which he stated, “I’ll murder you, ho.”

On Feb. 18, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge Morrisett with one count of rape and terroristic threatening and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police took him into custody on Wednesday, June 15. Morrisett is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance on July 29.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

