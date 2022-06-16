Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

A Louisiana congressman says the state election maps have a simple math problem

Rep. Troy Thompson, D-Louisiana, says the state is about 33 percent black, so two of the six...
Rep. Troy Thompson, D-Louisiana, says the state is about 33 percent black, so two of the six state Congressional districts should be majority black.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Louisiana GOP state lawmakers want more time to draft new election maps and a federal judge is forcing them into court this week to explain why they need it.

Louisiana lawmakers are being ordered by a federal judge to draw up an election map that better represents black voters by Monday, June 20, but they might not make the deadline. U.S. Democratic Congressman Troy Carter says a new map is long overdue and they have a math problem.

One out of three people in the state are black, but an election map passed by state lawmakers in February 2022, contains only one majority-black district out of six.

“Basic math. The population shift suggests that there should be a second majority-minority district where African Americans would have the opportunity to vote for a person of their choosing,” said U.S. Congressman Carter.

A federal judge reviewed the maps and ruled there needs to be a second majority-black district to comply with the voting rights act. Republicans who drew the maps are appealing that change.

The 5th U.S. Court of Appeals will hear the case on July 8. The court says while both sides await a ruling, lawmakers need to work on formatting a new map because the court believes the GOP lawmakers have a weaker case.

“They’ve been told, you cannot wait,” said Nora Ahmed, Legal Director for the ACLU of Louisiana. “The law, right now, is the district court’s ruling. That ruling says that the map that you had passed is non-compliant with the voting rights act.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Tweeted earlier this month “We believe she erred in her decision and have filed a notice of appeal.”

The deadline for state lawmakers to draft the maps is currently Monday, June 20.

State Senate President Patrick Cortez and state House Speaker Clay Schexnayder now must explain to a judge why they want more time to draft the new maps. We reached out to both leaders, but neither commented for this story.

Louisiana lawmakers began their special legislative session to work on a new map Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Child identified in pool drowning
SPD responds to shooting on Browning Street.
Man shot in face during argument dies; coroner’s office releases his name
Fisherman’s sonar discovers car in Little River; dive team finds second vehicle possibly connected to missing persons case
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search

Latest News

Three Shreveport City Council members held a meeting June 6, 2022, during which members of the...
Shreveport City Council votes on new district lines
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing