Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Lake Charles woman accused of scamming Hurricane Ida victims

Misty Kaye Foley
Misty Kaye Foley(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Terrebonne Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Hurricane Ida victims while working for a non-profit distribution site.

Misty Kaye Foley, 46, coordinated a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School in Houma, where the non-profit Pastor’s Army assisted the community with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. Foley was reportedly responsible for day-to-day operations of the site.

A financial review of Pastor’s Army showed several discrepancies in the records for the distribution site, Sheriff Soignet said. Several residents reported paying Foley large sums of money to rebuild their homes, but the work was never completed.

After deputies questioned her and searched her home, Foley was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on a charge of felony theft over $5,000 on Monday, June 13, Sheriff Soignet said. She is held on $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case can contact TPSO at 985-876-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
SPD investigating shooting near AB Palmer Park.
2 people shot while sitting in car at AB Palmer Park; 16-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

Human trafficking survivor Cyntoia Brown-Long shares her story during conference
Human trafficking survivor Cyntoia Brown-Long shares her story during conference
Prosecution rests in McGlothen in-custody death trial
Prosecution rests in McGlothen in-custody death trial
Bossier working to encourage people to stay here after they leave the military
Human trafficking survivor Cyntoia Brown-Long was the guest speaker during the South-Central...
Caddo hosts human trafficking conference
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies.
St. Gabriel Police Chief home and office raided by deputies