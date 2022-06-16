LaDOTD closes Linwood Bridge after inspection
Jun. 16, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed the Linwood Bridge between Dalzell Street and Texas Avenue until further notice.
Officials say several critical deficiencies were found after a recent inspection of the bridge. The City of Shreveport Public Works Department is currently working to barricade the area from traffic.
Detours:
- Southbound: Texas to Murphy to Fairfield to Southern to Dalzell
- Northbound: Dalzell to Southern to Fairfield to Murphy to Texas
