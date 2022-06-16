Kevin Shepard found guilty for capital murders of Donnie Combs, Cynthia Arnold

Crass County, Texas (KSLA) - Kevin Shepard, 32, gets life in prison for assumed part in a capital murder case.

Shepard was considered a suspect alongside Gary Shepard in the disappearance of two people, Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold, who went missing around September 25, 2018. He was later indicted by a Crass County, Texas grand jury.

“I’m extremely pleased with the jury verdict, I absolutely believe they got it right,” says Crass County District Attorney, Courtney Shelton.

When asked about the jury’s decision Lamecia Propp Smith, Kevin’s mother said, “I kind of figured it was gonna go this way because we live in Crass County and that’s how they operate.”

Lamecia said they plan to appeal the jury’s guilty verdict. Meanwhile, the family members of the murder victims say they are pleased with the decision.

“ I feel good to feel at peace most definitely at peace and I will be able to sleep better at night knowing he will not ever be able to get out we feel good about today to take this as a good lesson and love others a little more start the healing process,” say Jovi Combs and Madeline Carroll, the victims’ family.

The D.A. says Kevin’s uncle Gary Shepard has also been indicted in this case, but no trial date has been set.

