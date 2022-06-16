Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Kevin Shepard found guilty for capital murders of Donnie Combs, Cynthia Arnold

He was sentenced to life in prison
Man found guilty for the murder of two people.
Man found guilty for the murder of two people.(AP)
By Brittney Hazelton and Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Crass County, Texas (KSLA) - Kevin Shepard, 32, gets life in prison for assumed part in a capital murder case.

Shepard was considered a suspect alongside Gary Shepard in the disappearance of two people, Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold, who went missing around September 25, 2018. He was later indicted by a Crass County, Texas grand jury.

“I’m extremely pleased with the jury verdict, I absolutely believe they got it right,” says Crass County District Attorney, Courtney Shelton.

When asked about the jury’s decision Lamecia Propp Smith, Kevin’s mother said, “I kind of figured it was gonna go this way because we live in Crass County and that’s how they operate.”

Lamecia said they plan to appeal the jury’s guilty verdict. Meanwhile, the family members of the murder victims say they are pleased with the decision.

“ I feel good to feel at peace most definitely at peace and I will be able to sleep better at night knowing he will not ever be able to get out we feel good about today to take this as a good lesson and love others a little more start the healing process,” say Jovi Combs and Madeline Carroll, the victims’ family.

The D.A. says Kevin’s uncle Gary Shepard has also been indicted in this case, but no trial date has been set.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

First responders arrive to wreck on Colquitt Road.
SPD investigating fatal wreck on Colquitt Road
There's more affordable housing options for those who live in Shreveport.
Shreveport officials cut ribbon on new affordable apartments near downtown
Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28.
Man sentenced to almost 30 years for 2018 domestic incident
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs