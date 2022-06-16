Isolated storms to end week followed by triple digits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more hit and humidity along with the chance of shower or storm for the ArkLaTex. The best chance for the wet weather will come Friday afternoon as some possible storms will be moving into the region from our northeast. But once the storm potential falls off starting on Sunday we are tracking even hotter temperatures as we would go into next week with multiple days where we could top 100 degrees with no relief in sight.

We continue to track nonstop heat on the way for the ArkLaTex Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door on your Thursday like we have said all week make sure you dress comfortably as we expecting another very hot, humid, and hazy day for the region. Temperatures are again in the mid and upper 70s this morning and will be moving up into the mid-90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will again hover right around the 105 degree mark. The skies will continue to be hazy as we deal elevated levels of Saharan Dust in the atmosphere.

As we move ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking our only real chances for any relief from the heat in the form of hit and miss showers and storms for the ArkLaTex. First it will come Friday afternoon as some storms will try to move into the region from our northeast along the edge of the ridge of high pressure. Don’t expect a washout, but at least some storm activity is likely. Saturday could bring more pop up showers and storms, but most should be able to stay dry. As we get to Sunday the heat truly takes back over with highs in the upper 90s.

Looking ahead to next week we are truly tracking some epic heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. It is looking more and more likely that we could see multiple dats where our high temperatures could top the century mark for the region. This will be due to a persistent upper level ridge that will keep us dry and sunny allowing us to warm up even further compared to this week.

So please make sure you are taking precautions if you are going to be out in this heat! Have a great Thursday!

