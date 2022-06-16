Heavy fire, smoke damage upstairs apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A couple safely escaped and firefighters saved a cat when fire broke out Wednesday, June 15 in a Shreveport fourplex.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from one of the upstairs apartments when firefighters arrived at 7:18 p.m., said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety for the Shreveport Fire Department.

“They were able to make quick entry and get the fire knocked down.”

The fire was contained to one of the upstairs apartments in the building on Herndon Street between Centenary Boulevard and Coty Street, Pinkston added.

Personnel were rotated and Signal 51 group members were on hand to help firefighters stay hydrated and deal with the heat.

“It’s very dangerous for firefighters in this heat fighting this type of fire,” Pinkston said.

Thirteen units and 37 firefighters responded to the fire on Herndon between

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

A couple escaped unhurt and firefighters saved a cat when fire broke out in a fourplex on Herndon Street in Shreveport on the night of June 15, 2022. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.