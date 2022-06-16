Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Heat expected to increase a little more by next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our early summer heat wave still has a way to go and temperatures may creep into the triple digits as we head through next week. Rain chances look limited to a few isolated showers and storms through Saturday.

For the rest of today we’ll stay hot into the evening hours. A stray shower or storm could push into Natchitoches or Sabine Parish through sunset before dissipating. We’ll fall out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening. Overnight look for mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s by morning.

Another hot and humid day is ahead on Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon with a few isolated showers or storms. Temperatures will heat back up into the upper 90s and it will feel like the low 100s with the humidity.

No major weather changes are ahead for the weekend although the humidity may dip a little starting on Sunday. Temperatures will stay hot in the mid to upper 90s. We may pick up a few more isolated showers and storms Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry.

The heat looks like it will build slightly next week and we could be looking a stretch of triple digits most of the week. The forecast will likely remain dry which could lead to worsening drought conditions across the area.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

Even hotter next week
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update
Intense heat and humidity along with only limited rain chances continue to be the story for the...
Isolated storms possible Friday afternoon and Saturday
We are tracking nonstop hot and humid weather for the ArkLaTex this weekend.
Nonstop hot and humid weather
We continue to track nonstop heat on the way for the ArkLaTex Thursday.
Isolated storms to end week followed by triple digits