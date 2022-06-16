Heat expected to increase a little more by next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our early summer heat wave still has a way to go and temperatures may creep into the triple digits as we head through next week. Rain chances look limited to a few isolated showers and storms through Saturday.

For the rest of today we’ll stay hot into the evening hours. A stray shower or storm could push into Natchitoches or Sabine Parish through sunset before dissipating. We’ll fall out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening. Overnight look for mostly clear skies with temperatures falling back into the mid 70s by morning.

Another hot and humid day is ahead on Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon with a few isolated showers or storms. Temperatures will heat back up into the upper 90s and it will feel like the low 100s with the humidity.

No major weather changes are ahead for the weekend although the humidity may dip a little starting on Sunday. Temperatures will stay hot in the mid to upper 90s. We may pick up a few more isolated showers and storms Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry.

The heat looks like it will build slightly next week and we could be looking a stretch of triple digits most of the week. The forecast will likely remain dry which could lead to worsening drought conditions across the area.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

