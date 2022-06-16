Fun for all of us, Sci-Port hosts free access evening for adults

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Adults, take advantage of a free evening of learning and fun at Sci-Port.

Sci-Port Discovery Center is offering free admission to their facility on June 23, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for guests 18+.

All visitors during this time will have access to the Gallery of Intrigue and GamePort. Relive your childhood in the Gallery of Intrigue as they use clues to solve a mystery, and of course, learn about Louisiana history along the way. Then the fun continues with GamePort’s interactive gaming playground complete with Dabble and Scrabble, Port Pong, Miss Pac Man Putt-Putt, Giant Nintendo, and more!

Visitors are encouraged to learn about the All of Us Research Program for a chance to win IMAX tickets free, guests who watch the informational video and complete the survey will be entered to win two IMAX tickets each month for twelve months. The drawing for the winner will be held live on Sci-Port’s Facebook and Instagram pages Friday, June 24, at noon.

The event is being held in support of the All of Us Research Program. The All Of Us Research Program for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). All of Us is a precision medicine-based program dedicated to finding proper healthcare for everyone. More information is available at https://www.joinallofus.org/learn-more.

If you get hungry while there, the RNL Authentics food truck will be outside of Sci-Port from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.

