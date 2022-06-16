Firefighter suffering ‘mental health crisis’ shoots man, kills self near Mandeville

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 29-year-old firefighter died of suicide after shooting another man near Mandeville, officials say.

Officials say Alec Mulvihill shot another man and then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street.

The wounded man’s condition, identity, and relationship to Mulvihill were not disclosed.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff says he believes Mulvihill was suffering a “mental health crisis.”

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville. (STUDIOCOLIN.net | Obituary Photo)

“This is an absolute tragedy for all parties involved,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Unfortunately, mental health is a real issue in our community, but I want everyone to know there are resources, including our Crisis Intervention Team, available to them. If you are in crisis or know someone who is please call the suicide hotline, 211, or call 911. Help is available.”

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sun., June 12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A person was fatally shot Sunday night (June 12) in a home in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. (WVUE-Fox 8)

Mulvihill, known affectionately as “Mugs,” served as a firefighter with the New Orleans Fire Department as well as the Lee Road Fire Department in Covington. He also previously worked for St. Tammany Fire District #4 in Mandeville.

“We are tired of making these types of posts,” Lee Road FD posted on Facebook.

Alec "Mugs" Mulvihill was killed in a double shooting near Mandeville. (Lee Road Fire Department)

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our own,” the post continued. “Mugs, you lit up the room when you walked in. You will be missed dearly.”

A funeral will be held on Sat., June 18 at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Slidell.

The shooting remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.