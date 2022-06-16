FBI offering reward in Shamia Little investigation
Reach out if you have information
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward for any information regarding the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little.
The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little and is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Shamia went missing on July 6, 2021, and was last spotted at Douglas Williams Park in Shreveport. Days later, her body was later found a quarter of a mile away on July 12.
Authorities later revealed that Shamia had died of a gunshot wound.
If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit any tip information through tips.fbi.gov
Shamia Little investigation
Investigation into death of Shamia Little ongoing
The death of 17-year-old Shamia Little is still heavy on the minds of many members of the community.
Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has revealed how Shamia Little, 17, died.
Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little
On Saturday, July 24, family and friends said their final goodbye to 17-year-old Shamia Little.
Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little.
The Caddo coroner’s office identified the body found Monday, July 12 as missing teen Shamia Little.
Missing teen’s mother pleads for whoever is holding her to just let her go
Shamia Little had been missing for two days.
‘We love you,‘ Community organizing search for missing 17-year-old Shreveport girl
Shamia Little goes missing.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.