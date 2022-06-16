FBI offering reward in Shamia Little investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward for any information regarding the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little.

The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little and is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Shamia went missing on July 6, 2021, and was last spotted at Douglas Williams Park in Shreveport. Days later, her body was later found a quarter of a mile away on July 12.

Authorities later revealed that Shamia had died of a gunshot wound.

If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit any tip information through tips.fbi.gov

FBI seeking information on Shamia Little case. (FBI)

