Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

FBI offering reward in Shamia Little investigation

Reach out if you have information
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward for any information regarding the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little.

The FBI Shreveport Resident Agency is working with the Shreveport Police Department to solve the homicide of 17-year-old Shamia Little and is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Shamia went missing on July 6, 2021, and was last spotted at Douglas Williams Park in Shreveport. Days later, her body was later found a quarter of a mile away on July 12.

Authorities later revealed that Shamia had died of a gunshot wound.

If you have any information related to the homicide of Shamia Little, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or (1-504-816-3000) or submit any tip information through tips.fbi.gov

FBI seeking information on Shamia Little case.
FBI seeking information on Shamia Little case.(FBI)
Shamia Little investigation
Investigation into death of Shamia Little ongoing

The death of 17-year-old Shamia Little is still heavy on the minds of many members of the community.

Coroner says Shamia Little died from gunshot wound

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has revealed how Shamia Little, 17, died.

Community gathers to honor life of Shamia Little

On Saturday, July 24, family and friends said their final goodbye to 17-year-old Shamia Little.

Caddo coroner IDs body found as missing teen Shamia Little.

The Caddo coroner’s office identified the body found Monday, July 12 as missing teen Shamia Little.

Missing teen’s mother pleads for whoever is holding her to just let her go

Shamia Little had been missing for two days.

‘We love you,‘ Community organizing search for missing 17-year-old Shreveport girl

Shamia Little goes missing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 dead, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

chief smith
SPD, FBI holds news conference providing updates on Shamia Little
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speak after the opening of the special session.
Special session to redraw Louisiana congressional districts begins
"We are excited to once again fulfill the requirements by both State programs and being...
Main Street Texarkana receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation
Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 dead, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash