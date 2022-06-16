Expert on police practice, procedure takes stand on day 4 of McGlothen’s in-custody death trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The fourth day of testimony is underway in the trial of four Shreveport police officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Today, June 16, the court is hearing key testimony from Ken Katsaris, the prosecution’s expert on police practice and procedure.

Early in the case, evidence showed SPD encountered McGlothen three times the day he died. Katsaris told the court this morning that in his opinion, officers failed to follow SPD policy and should have taken McGlothen into custody the first two times they encountered him.

Katsaris said officers should have involuntarily committed McGlothen as his family requested, due to him making threats to his father and saying “he wasn’t afraid to die.” Katsaris also told the court that police should have arrested McGlothen during the second encounter because he committed a felony by unlawfully getting into another person’s car, and he failed to give officers proper identification when detained.

Katsaris testified if SPD officers, including three of the four now on trial, followed SPD policy during those two encounters, the deadly third encounter would not have happened.

As the prosecution’s expert witness, Katsaris is still on the stand testifying at this hour. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case later this afternoon.

