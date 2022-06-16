Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Father's Day Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Expert on police practice, procedure takes stand on day 4 of McGlothen’s in-custody death trial

(WDBJ7)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The fourth day of testimony is underway in the trial of four Shreveport police officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Today, June 16, the court is hearing key testimony from Ken Katsaris, the prosecution’s expert on police practice and procedure.

Early in the case, evidence showed SPD encountered McGlothen three times the day he died. Katsaris told the court this morning that in his opinion, officers failed to follow SPD policy and should have taken McGlothen into custody the first two times they encountered him.

Katsaris said officers should have involuntarily committed McGlothen as his family requested, due to him making threats to his father and saying “he wasn’t afraid to die.” Katsaris also told the court that police should have arrested McGlothen during the second encounter because he committed a felony by unlawfully getting into another person’s car, and he failed to give officers proper identification when detained.

Katsaris testified if SPD officers, including three of the four now on trial, followed SPD policy during those two encounters, the deadly third encounter would not have happened.

As the prosecution’s expert witness, Katsaris is still on the stand testifying at this hour. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case later this afternoon.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for an update on the latest proceedings.

RELATED
Day 3 of McGlothen in-custody death trial begins with paramedic’s testimony
Day 2: Tommie McGlothen’s father, sister take the stand
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers got the call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway -...
1 dead, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash
Drones and K-9 officers are assisting police in the search.
Shooting leaves 1 man injured; suspect in custody after police search
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought
Rickey Moore
Man suspected to be involved in shooting identified; SPD issues warrant
A woman crashes her car and leaves an infant inside.
HCSO: Intoxicated woman crashes car, leaves twin infants alone

Latest News

LaDOTD closed Linwood Bridge after inspection.
LaDOTD closes Linwood Bridge after inspection
Shreveport fire dispatchers got the call just before noon to a home in the 1200 block of...
Son saves mother from burning home
FBI seeking information on Shamia Little case.
FBI offering reward in Shamia Little investigation
chief smith
SPD, FBI holds news conference providing updates on Shamia Little